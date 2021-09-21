Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work underway at KiwiRail’s Hillside Workshops

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

The largest workshop at KiwiRail’s South Dunedin Hillside Workshops is set to come down as a major redevelopment of the historic site gets underway.

This month specialist contractors will arrive on site to prepare to demolish the 140 metre long, 17 metre high former fabrication shop, making room to construct a new mechanical workshop. The adjacent tinsmiths' shop which currently houses the staff lunchroom is also being demolished.

KiwiRail’s Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says while the fabrication shop has a treasured history, its age and dilapidated condition means that it is no longer fit for use by the company.

“Thanks to Government investment, we are looking ahead to a brand new facility that will see this once proud site revitalised. The new mechanical workshop will allow up to 20 locomotives, wagons or carriages to be worked on at a time and we will have new equipment including a traverser, heavy lift jacks, and electric shunt engines.”

In May the Government announced a further $85million investment to build a new wagon assembly facility which will see KiwiRail assemble wagons on site rather than import them already fully assembled.

Building the new mechanical and wagon facilities is expected to create around 250 construction jobs.

“We are already seeing South Island jobs created by this project, with specialist contractors engaged to manage the demolition work,” says Mr Miller.

“Once we get to the construction phase it will create business for local material supply companies and when the site is up and running more than 100 KiwiRail people will be working from Hillside. These are all people living and spending in the local community which will benefit Dunedin.”

Demolition of the fabrication shop is expected to take around seven months. Deconstruction will start at the northern end of the workshop and work southwards to Hillside Road. The demolition programme is being closely managed due to the presence of asbestos inside the buildings.

The workshop will be deconstructed progressively from the inside, with the external walls retained to provide an enclosed space while the steel framing is brought down. Continuous air testing will be undertaken to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

Detailed design of the new workshop building and adjacent buildings is being carried out. The schedule for its construction and further demolition of other buildings at Hillside is yet to be confirmed. Design work for the wagon assembly facility is at an early stage.

The new site is expected to be operational by mid-late 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Ardern: Auckland To Move To Level 3


Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 