Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Hutt’s Transport Future

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

A short survey asking residents what affects their choice of transport around Lower Hutt will help inform the development of the draft Integrated Transport Strategy, due for release in December.

The survey follows on from a May 2021 survey that looked at peoples’ travel patterns throughout the Hutt.

People are asked about the degree to which aspects such as convenience, congestion, cost, parking, safety, and connectedness affect their decision to travel by private vehicle, public transport, or active modes such as walking or cycling.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the integrated transport strategy is a foundational piece of work for the city as population growth is making it harder to get around.

"This strategy will set out a vision and roadmap for the future of transport in Lower Hutt. We need to ensure that all parts of our transport network work together more effectively so that all users feel they can get around our city safely and efficiently."

"Lower Hutt hit its 2030 population targets last year, and this is putting considerable pressure on our current networks. We want this plan to reflect what the community experiences every day in our city, so it’s vital they take an active part in creating it."

Mayor Barry urges residents to complete the survey so their observations around the whole network - roads, public transport, and active modes - are considered in any changes proposed.

"We want to hear from people who make frequent trips around Lower Hutt as well those who may not travel around much at all, but whose reasons may be very important to developing a strategy that successfully addresses the transport issues we face."

Director Economy and Development, Kara Puketapu-Dentice says for people to move around Lower Hutt more easily, some things will have to be done differently.

"Getting a strong understanding of how residents weigh up their travel options is important in developing a robust strategy," says Kara Puketapu-Dentice.

The transport survey will be open to the community from 21 September to 5 October 2021. To complete the survey visit: hutt.city/talktransport.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3


14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 