Cherry Grove Honours Margaret Forsyth

Former Hamilton City Councillor Margaret Forsyth had a passion for cherry trees and was a fierce walking and cycling advocate.

Today both passions have been honoured by the city with the planting of a cherry grove in her honour, linked to future cycling and walking paths.

Forsyth died in May this year while serving her third term as a Hamilton City Councillor following a stellar international netball career and time with the police force. She was one of Hamilton’s first Councillors to advocate for a long-term cycling strategy for the city and at the time of her death, chaired the city’s Environment Committee.

Forsyth was well-known for her love of flowering cherry trees and had often raised the possibility of a cherry grove for the city.

The cherry grove memorial was promoted by Mayor Paula Southgate and Councillor Angela O’Leary working closely with Margaret’s family.

“It was a low-key event today, because that’s what people wanted and we were very happy to respect that. But it was a very special time for us, as colleagues, to share some time with Margaret’s family and plant a beautiful memorial for Margaret that I hope she would have loved,” Mayor Southgate said.

“As time moves on, the grove will become something quite spectacular for everyone to enjoy.”

Ten cherry trees have been planted in the Rostrevor Street side of Hinemoa Park within the Western Town Belt. There is potential to lay a cycling and walking path through the grove, linked to other trails around the city. More cherry trees can also be added in the future.

The trees are Mountain Haze (Prunus yedoensis) cultivars, known for their masses of scented small pale pink to white flowers with deep pink centres in early spring. The arching branches have stunning orange, red and yellow foliage in autumn and grow to around five metres high.

Councillor O’Leary said the cherry trees were a perfect choice given Margaret attended multiple Zoom meetings with blossoming cherry trees as her virtual background.

“She was still attending meetings just weeks before her death and those trees were a constant. Whenever I drive past the grove I will think of Margaret, particularly in spring and autumn when I know they will look stunning. It’s a wonderful legacy from the city and a lovely way for me to remember a good friend.”

A plaque acknowledging Margaret Forsyth and her achievements will be added to the grove in future.

