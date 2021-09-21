Appeal for sightings of missing four-year-old
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Napier Police are appealing to the public for help locating
a 4-year-old boy
reported missing from a property on Le
Quesne Road in Napier.
Alex was reported missing at 5.45pm
this evening and Police and members of
the community are
searching the area for him.
He was last seen wearing a
green sweatshirt and grey trackpants.
If anyone spots Alex
please call 111 immediately and quote the incident
number
P048014477.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3
14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist
Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>