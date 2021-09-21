Appeal for sightings of missing four-year-old

Napier Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 4-year-old boy

reported missing from a property on Le Quesne Road in Napier.

Alex was reported missing at 5.45pm this evening and Police and members of

the community are searching the area for him.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and grey trackpants.

If anyone spots Alex please call 111 immediately and quote the incident

number P048014477.



