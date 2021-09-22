Community Board Rejects Greyhound Racing Track Proposal In Christchurch

The Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board has chosen not to progress with an application from the greyhound racing industry to build a new dog racing track at QEII Park in Christchurch.

Community Board member Bebe Frayle said in an email that the board made the decision in part due to local opposition. SAFE also wrote to the Community Board expressing their concerns with the proposal.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said they’re thrilled with the Community Board’s decision.

"They listened to their constituents, and they’ve chosen kindness for dogs over gambling profits and cruelty," said Appelbe

"This development is an amazing opportunity for east Christchurch to add something of real value for the community and it would have been squandered on a racing track where countless dogs would have suffered."

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently put the greyhound racing industry formally on notice following the release of the greyhound racing review. In his review, Sir Bruce Robertson reiterated that by its nature, greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. This was a point also made in the 2017 Hansen Report.

"We’re glad that QEII Park won’t be used to race dogs, but until the Government bans greyhound racing, dogs will continue to suffer across the country."

