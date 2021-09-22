Community Board Rejects Greyhound Racing Track Proposal In Christchurch
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals
The Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board has chosen not
to progress with an application from the greyhound racing
industry to build a new dog racing track at QEII Park in
Christchurch.
Community Board member Bebe Frayle said
in an email that the board made the decision in part due to
local opposition. SAFE also wrote to the Community Board
expressing their concerns with the proposal.
SAFE
spokesperson Will Appelbe said they’re thrilled with the
Community Board’s decision.
"They listened to their
constituents, and they’ve chosen kindness for dogs over
gambling profits and cruelty," said Appelbe
"This
development is an amazing opportunity for east Christchurch
to add something of real value for the community and it
would have been squandered on a racing track where countless
dogs would have suffered."
Racing Minister Grant
Robertson recently put the greyhound racing industry
formally on notice following the release of the greyhound
racing review. In his review, Sir Bruce Robertson reiterated
that by its nature, greyhound racing is inherently
dangerous. This was a point also made in the 2017 Hansen
Report.
"We’re glad that QEII Park won’t be used
to race dogs, but until the Government bans greyhound
racing, dogs will continue to suffer across the
country."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3
14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist
Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>