Foto Iwi Youth Flash Up City Litter Bins

There is an extra great reason to get your litter in the bin in Hastings city centre over the next couple of months.

As well as making sure litter goes in the right place, bin users will get an art fix at the same time.

The ‘Flash Trash’ environmental photography competition for up to 17-year-olds was held in June, with the top 30 works chosen to be converted into stickers on the bins.

It was part of a series of photography and video workshops run over the last 12 months by charitable trust Foto Iwi, supported by Hastings District Council through its Vibrancy Fund. The trust is focused on providing creative opportunities for youth.

Foto Iwi manager Shayne Jeffares said the project supported Council’s anti-litter campaign. “By engaging with rangatahi through Flash Trash we’re getting the ‘trash belongs in the bin’ and ‘let’s all do our bit to keep our city clean’ messages out there, particularly to youth.”

Thirty rangatahi entered the competition, submitting 47 photographs, with their work shared on the Foto Iwi website and social media, and on Council’s ‘Keeping Hastings Beautiful’ page.

Hastings councillor Wendy Schollum, who leads Council’s litter campaign, said projects like Flash Trash fitted nicely with the anti-litter programme being toured around the district’s primary schools, starring mascots Colin the Cheeky Chucker and Luke the Litter Hero.

“We know our kids really care about the environment. Street litter, which lands up in Te Karamu Stream, is one of the hardest things we have to deal with. We’re giving our young people strong, clear messages that they can share with their elders to help make intergenerational change. It’s about getting litter in the bin.”

The artwork is also on display at the Hastings Library, on the mezzanine floor.

