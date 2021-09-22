Missing Person, West Coast
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman Police are appealing for sightings of missing
29-year-old Aritra Basu.
Aritra has been missing
for four days and Police have located his car at the start
of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.
A
friend concerned about the whereabouts of Aritra reported
him missing on Wednesday morning.
Aritra’s friends
and family have concerns for his welfare and Police urge
anyone who may have seen him to contact 105, quoting file
number
210922/8233.
