Missing Person, West Coast

Tasman Police are appealing for sightings of missing 29-year-old Aritra Basu.

Aritra has been missing for four days and Police have located his car at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport.

A friend concerned about the whereabouts of Aritra reported him missing on Wednesday morning.

Aritra’s friends and family have concerns for his welfare and Police urge anyone who may have seen him to contact 105, quoting file number 210922/8233.

