Homicide Investigation Launched In Favona
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan, Counties
Manukau
Police:
Police have launched a
homicide investigation following the tragic death of a
72-year-old man at an address in Favona, Auckland yesterday
evening.
A post mortem has been carried out today and
Police are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have
been notified.
Police are currently speaking with a man
who is assisting us with our enquiries.
We are not
looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and want
to reassure our community of this.
This is an extremely
difficult time for the victim’s family and Police, along
with Victim Support, are supporting
them.
