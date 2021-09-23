Canterbury Police Seize Cash And Drugs Following Search Warrants

Search warrants executed at two Christchurch properties yesterday saw Police locate and seize methamphetamine and over $400,000 in cash.

The early morning warrants at residential properties in Burwood and Northcote were part of an operation targeting the alleged dealing of methamphetamine in the Canterbury area.

Two people were arrested - A 32-year-old man has been charged with four counts of supplying methamphetamine, and a 30-year-old woman has been charged with 14 counts of offering to supply methamphetamine, 9 counts of supplying methamphetamine, one charge of supplying cocaine, one charge of offering to supply cocaine, one charge of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of failing to carry out obligations of a computer search.

Both are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Canterbury Police remain focused on targeting those causing harm to our community, and we believe the termination of this operation, and its flow-on effects, will result in a disruption of the supply of these drugs across the district.

We encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug dealing in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police have no further comment.

© Scoop Media

