Man Charged With Murder Following Favona Homicide

Police have now charged a male following the death of a 72 year old man at a Favona address on Tuesday evening.

The 33 year old is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this morning charged with murder.

Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much loved family member.

