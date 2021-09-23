Man Charged With Murder Following Favona Homicide
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now charged a male following the death of a
72 year old man at a Favona address on Tuesday
evening.
The 33 year old is expected to appear in
Manukau District Court this morning charged with
murder.
Police are supporting the victim’s family at
this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they
grieve the loss of a much loved family
member.
