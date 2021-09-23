Parts Of Queen Charlotte Track Reopen This Weekend

The two end sections of the Queen Charlotte Track in the Marlborough Sounds are reopening this weekend after the Department of Conservation (DOC) repaired storm damage.

The track sections from Anakiwa to Te Mahia Saddle and Meretoto/Ship Cove to Furneaux Lodge at the head of Endeavour Inlet will be open again from Saturday 25 September.

The track has been closed since it was extensively damaged in severe weather over the weekend 17-18 July. The track was left impassable in places and had multiple slips, fallen trees, cracks in the track and a washed-out bridge at Umungata/Davies Bay.

DOC Sounds Senior Ranger Margot Ferrier says DOC staff have been working as hard as they can to repair and reopen damaged sections of the Queen Charlotte Track for local people and visitors to enjoy it.

“We appreciate the Queen Charlotte Track is a big drawcard for visitors coming to Marlborough and we brought in DOC staff from elsewhere in Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough and contractors to get it open as quickly as possible. We’ve had three teams working to repair the storm damage.

“Wet and windy spring weather and the Covid-19 lockdown caused delays but some repair work was able to be restarted under Alert Level 3 with more work being undertaken under Alert Level 2. Heavy rain has caused some additional damage which we’ve also been fixing.

“The reopening track sections are muddy so sturdy footwear and care is needed. People will need to walk in the sea to get around the creek at Umungata/Davies Bay where the bridge was washed out and hasn’t yet been replaced. Work is still being done on these sections so people may encounter diggers being used and some machinery and work materials by the side of the track.”

Repair work continues on the rest of the track between Te Mahia Saddle and Furneaux Lodge and it is hoped to reopen this part of the track in coming weeks.

