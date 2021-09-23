Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seniors’ Week To Go On For Golden Ages

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Sustainability workshops, exercise classes, line dancing, cemetery tours and improv theatre are just some of the events planned for the Capital’s older community during Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week 2021.

Organised by Wellington City Council, the week kicks-off on Friday 1 October with a large variety of events and activities, all designed to help build social connections, get the older community engaged, and to encourage trying out new things.

This year’s theme is ‘Across Generations’ which is focused on ways to connect people from all generations and backgrounds from all over the Capital, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Our senior community has a rich treasure house of lifetime experiences that are hugely significant and represent an important contribution to the identity, culture and diversity of our city.

“This week is a great opportunity to share their stories, learn something, teach something, and connect and reconnect with people from all walks of life.

“Our senior community has every right to be proud as we are of them for their immense contribution towards making Wellington the great city it is,” adds the Mayor.

Stephen Opie, Chief Executive of Age Concern Wellington, says the start date for Seniors’ Week is significant as 1 October is International Day of Older Persons.

“It’s a good time to reflect on the amazing contribution older people make to the community, be it through working, volunteering, supporting family, providing advice, looking out for neighbours, and in many other ways.

“The senior population in the Wellington Region is expected to more than double in the next 20 years, that contribution will be even more significant to our city in the years to come.”

This year’s events include a tour of the Miramar Prison Garden, social drama classes, line dancing for beginners, and a Stroke Foundation van – which includes free blood pressure testing to reduce the risk of having a stroke later in life.

“Each year we see more variety in the events and activities, which are all run by the great community groups around Pōneke,” says Council’s Community & Neighbourhood Advisor, Vondy Thornton.

“We are very lucky to be able to go ahead with the current COVID-19 restrictions. All of our community groups have adapted really well, but we encourage everyone attending events to follow safety guidelines and get in contact with the organiser before the event to find out about any restrictions.”

To find out what events are being held during Seniors’ Week, go to wellington.govt.nz/seniorsweek or email citycommunities@wcc.govt.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,108 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


23 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 818 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 