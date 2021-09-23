Suspicious Package Located In Dunedin Building

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure:

A section of Stuart Street remains closed after a suspicious package was located this morning in a building located at 100 Stuart Street in Dunedin.

It was reported to Police just after 10.15am.

The building, including a retail premises on the ground floor, has been evacuated as a precaution and the front section of the building is cordoned off. Stuart Street itself is not closed.

Police are currently waiting for specialist staff to examine the package.

The area is expected to remain closed for the next few hours and people are asked to avoid this part of Stuart Street where it intersects with Moray Place.

