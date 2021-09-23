Suspicious Package Located In Dunedin Building
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure:
A
section of Stuart Street remains closed after a suspicious
package was located this morning in a building located at
100 Stuart Street in Dunedin.
It was reported to
Police just after 10.15am.
The building, including a
retail premises on the ground floor, has been evacuated as a
precaution and the front section of the building is cordoned
off. Stuart Street itself is not closed.
Police are
currently waiting for specialist staff to examine the
package.
The area is expected to remain closed for the
next few hours and people are asked to avoid this part of
Stuart Street where it intersects with Moray
Place.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses
15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>