Huntly Police Make Arrest Following Gang Fight
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Huntly Police have made an arrest after the video of an
alleged fight amongst gang members was uploaded onto a
social media site and then brought to Police attention last
week.
A 32-year-old Huntly man appeared in the Huntly
District Court on the 21 September to face a charge fighting
in a public place.
The fight occurred on Main Street
in Huntly at about 10am on Friday 10 September and
reportedly involved patched Mongrel Mob
members.
Police did attend the incident at the time
however the group had dispersed before Police
arrived.
There were no injuries reported and no
weapons used during the incident.
A video of the
alleged fight, which was circulated on social media, helped
Police identify those involved.
This violence will not
be tolerated in our community and we are continuing to make
enquiries to locate others involved including a 34-year-old
Huntly man who is known to Police.
Waikato West Area
Commander Inspector Will
Loughrin
