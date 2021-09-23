Huntly Police Make Arrest Following Gang Fight

Huntly Police have made an arrest after the video of an alleged fight amongst gang members was uploaded onto a social media site and then brought to Police attention last week.

A 32-year-old Huntly man appeared in the Huntly District Court on the 21 September to face a charge fighting in a public place.

The fight occurred on Main Street in Huntly at about 10am on Friday 10 September and reportedly involved patched Mongrel Mob members.

Police did attend the incident at the time however the group had dispersed before Police arrived.

There were no injuries reported and no weapons used during the incident.

A video of the alleged fight, which was circulated on social media, helped Police identify those involved.

This violence will not be tolerated in our community and we are continuing to make enquiries to locate others involved including a 34-year-old Huntly man who is known to Police.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin

© Scoop Media

