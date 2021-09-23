Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Arawa Welcome Government Decision Re MIQ

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Te Arawa

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Te Paetapu o Te Pākira Marae, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa leaders have welcomed the Government’s announcement this afternoon that an additional MIQ facility will not be established in Rotorua.

The Government had been exploring another MIQ site in Rotorua – but had received strong opposition from iwi, community leaders and the business sector.

Rotorua already hosts three MIQ – significantly more isolation facilities per head of population than any other New Zealand centre.

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and Ngāti Whakaue say they welcome the Government’s decision and are pleased Ministers have listened to local cultural, health and economic concerns.

But ultimately, the iwi say they are simply relieved that a proposed fourth MIQ will not go ahead in Rotorua.

“While we completely understand the frustrations and distress of New Zealanders overseas who are trying to come home, a proposed fourth MIQ in Rotorua would be a risk that is simply too much for us to bear,” says Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua and Te Arawa COVID Hub Chair, Monty Morrison.

“We are a community that is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and the threat of community transmission from an MIQ is an ever-present danger.

“While we have a base level of confidence around our existing sites, they weren’t without their teething issues in the initial months. The seriousness of Delta means we simply cannot afford that level of risk in our rohe.

“We would like to publicly thank Government Ministers for listening to our concerns and making an appropriate decision based on those. The announcement today is the culmination of many weeks of discussions and hui, involving a large number of people, and this joint effort has paid off.”

Tūhourangi Tribal Authority Chair, Kirikowhai Mikaere says its people are thrilled with the Government’s decision.

“The proposed location for the additional site was literally on the back doorstep of the historic Whakarewarewa Village – a location that is still home to many of our whānau, and that is widely acknowledged as the birthplace of tourism in Aotearoa,” says Ms Mikaere.

“The village provides income, shelter, and spiritual sustenance for an iwi that has contributed hugely to the fabric of this nation.

“The proposed MIQ development would have significantly impacted our cultural obligations and responsibilities, and inhibited our city’s economic and tourism recovery. Now that this cloud has passed, we can go back to focusing on supporting our whānau through COVID.”

Te Paetapu o Te Pākira Marae representative, Aneta Morgan says everyone involved is grateful for the Government’s decision and a protest that was scheduled for Saturday will now not take place.

“We would like to warmly thank Te Arawa whānui for their support and for standing in protest with us.

“With this announcement today, we can happily ask Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Te Arawa and our wider community to stand down.”

Mr Morrison says Te Arawa looks forward to working with and supporting Government Ministers and officials on significant other health, housing and economic initiatives for the Rotorua community, including a co-ordinated plan to build back our tourism and wider economy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Arawa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 