Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SkyBus Airport Express To Be Indefinitely Suspended

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 3:07 pm
Press Release: SkyBus Auckland

SkyBus today announced that it will indefinitely suspend operation of its Auckland Airport Express services. The Auckland Express service has been paused since 20 August 2021 and the North Harbour Express since March 2020.

A drop in passenger numbers of over 80% since March 2020, the start of the Covid-19 global pandemic, has resulted in SkyBus operating at an unsustainable level, with significant financial losses being incurred each month.

Commenting on the indefinite suspension, Calum Haslop, Head of Kinetic in New Zealand said it was not a decision that was taken lightly and follows extensive consultation with both employees and key stakeholders including Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.

“We have 50 dedicated and passionate team members who have built this business into what it is today, and we have invested over $35 million in new vehicles and operations.

“Our business does not receive any of the normal subsidies that other urban bus services enjoy, and therefore its only source of income is from passenger fares. Up until last year, we operated two high-frequency routes that ran up to 24/7. In an attempt to ensure the business remained sustainable in the face of ongoing global travel restrictions we made multiple changes over the last 17-months, including route changes, reducing frequency of services and lower fares.

“Unfortunately, with Auckland in lockdown yet again and no end in sight for border restrictions, we simply can’t continue to operate the service,” continues Mr Haslop.

“We also don’t underestimate the impact our decision will have on both travellers and airport staff who rely heavily on SkyBus to get to Auckland Airport, day in and day out. We thank them for their loyalty and support, and sincerely hope that we can re-emerge when conditions change.”

The decision that SkyBus will not recommence the Airport Express services when Auckland comes out of lockdown was made yesterday (22/09/21), following a period of consultation earlier in September, and having given due consideration to all the feedback received from employees and key stakeholders including Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport. SkyBus will however reassess the viability of reintroducing both services over the longer term when all border restrictions for international passengers are finally removed.

All affected employees will receive their full entitlements and support has been provided to assist them with this transition. Wherever possible, they will be offered positions in other parts of the Kinetic group of companies in New Zealand, including Go Bus and Johnston’s Coachlines.

SkyBus Auckland Airport airside operations remain unaffected.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SkyBus Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 