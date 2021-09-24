Update: suspicious package in Dunedin building

23 September

Emergency services have now completed their examination at a Stuart Street,

Dunedin, building following the discovery of a suspicious package this

morning.

The package was examined by the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance

Disposal Team and was found to contain items that were not of any concern.

The cordons have been stood down and the building released back to occupiers.

An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing.

