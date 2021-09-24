Update: suspicious package in Dunedin building
Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 September
Emergency services have now completed their
examination at a Stuart Street,
Dunedin, building
following the discovery of a suspicious package
this
morning.
The package was examined by the New
Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance
Disposal Team
and was found to contain items that were not of any
concern.
The cordons have been stood down and the building
released back to occupiers.
An investigation into the
circumstances of this incident is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses
15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>