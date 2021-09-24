Man charged over faked positive COVID-19 test result
Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 September
Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area
Commander
Police have tonight arrested a 27-year-old
Cambridge man for altering a
document with intent to
deceive after he edited a text message to
inaccurately
state he had returned a positive COVID-19 test
result.
Yesterday, the man allegedly edited an official
text message informing him he had returned a negative
COVID-19 test result to read that he had returned a positive
test result.
The man then contacted a number of people
informing them he had returned a
positive test
result.
Police were made aware of the incident last night
after one of these
concerned individuals reported it to
Police.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the
individual undertook a COVID-19 test on September 20, which
returned a negative test result on September 22.
This is
extremely disappointing behaviour that has caused
unnecessary
distress for a number of people in the
Cambridge community.
The man is due to appear in the
Hamilton District Court
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,123 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses
15 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 844 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>