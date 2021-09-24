Man charged over faked positive COVID-19 test result

23 September

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander

Police have tonight arrested a 27-year-old Cambridge man for altering a

document with intent to deceive after he edited a text message to

inaccurately state he had returned a positive COVID-19 test result.

Yesterday, the man allegedly edited an official text message informing him he had returned a negative COVID-19 test result to read that he had returned a positive test result.

The man then contacted a number of people informing them he had returned a

positive test result.

Police were made aware of the incident last night after one of these

concerned individuals reported it to Police.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the individual undertook a COVID-19 test on September 20, which returned a negative test result on September 22.

This is extremely disappointing behaviour that has caused unnecessary

distress for a number of people in the Cambridge community.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

