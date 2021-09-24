Overnight Closures On Northern Motorway Including Toll Road
Friday, 24 September 2021, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight
closures for essential maintenance tasks including road
resurfacing on the Northern Motorway (SH1) will take place
between Silverdale and Johnstones Hill tunnel next
week.
To maximum efficiency, the scope of work will
include barrier upgrades and structure
inspections.
Motorists can expect overnight closures
for five nights between 8:00pm and 5:00am
on:
- Sunday September 26
- Monday September
27
- Tuesday September 28
- Wednesday September
29
- Thursday September 30
Please note
this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. A
detour will be available via Hibiscus Coast Hwy to the
Waiwera/Puhoi tunnels junction.
Motorists are reminded
to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on
these nights.
Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their
cooperation and understanding while we carry out this
work.
