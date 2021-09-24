Tākaka Hill Road Closed Friday After Slips Blocked SH60 Thursday Afternoon – 11 Am Update

The Tākaka Hill highway linking Nelson and Motueka to Mohua/Golden Bay could remain closed today due to large slips blocking the route, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. An update from the crews on site is expected around lunchtime today.

SH60 was closed mid yesterday afternoon after heavy rain and debris overwhelmed a culvert and flooded the highway.

“This first slip and fallen tree was cleared but a second slip occurred nearby late in the day, keeping the highway closed overnight,” says Andrew James, System Manager for Waka Kotahi, Top of the South.

“We managed to safely allow drivers around the slip and over the hill in each direction late Thursday, however the second slip meant we could not open the route overnight because it was too dangerous an environment for crews to work in, and there is a lot of work to do today to make it safe.”

There is no detour for the Tākaka Hill road.

“Currently given the narrowness of the road and the machinery clearing the material, emergency vehicles also cannot pass safely,” says Mr James.

