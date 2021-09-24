Tākaka Hill Road Closed Friday After Slips Blocked SH60 Thursday Afternoon – 11 Am Update
Friday, 24 September 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: NZTA
The Tākaka Hill highway linking Nelson and Motueka to
Mohua/Golden Bay could remain closed today due to large
slips blocking the route, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport
Agency. An update from the crews on site is expected
around lunchtime today.
SH60 was closed mid
yesterday afternoon after heavy rain and debris overwhelmed
a culvert and flooded the highway.
“This first slip
and fallen tree was cleared but a second slip occurred
nearby late in the day, keeping the highway closed
overnight,” says Andrew James, System Manager for Waka
Kotahi, Top of the South.
“We managed to safely
allow drivers around the slip and over the hill in each
direction late Thursday, however the second slip meant we
could not open the route overnight because it was too
dangerous an environment for crews to work in, and there is
a lot of work to do today to make it safe.”
There is
no detour for the Tākaka Hill road.
“Currently
given the narrowness of the road and the machinery clearing
the material, emergency vehicles also cannot pass safely,”
says Mr James.
