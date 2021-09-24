Statement on behalf of family of Lena Zhang Harrap

The family of Lena Zhang Harrap has asked Police to issue the below statement to media on their behalf:

With the outpouring we have received, we are eternally grateful.

We acknowledge that people want to express their grief and love for Lena and our family.

Lena received great joy, friendship, acceptance and belonging through two amazing charitable organisations; those being Heart Kids and StarJam.

As such we would ask you to direct your aroha through supporting these two charities, so others may continue to benefit.

Heart Kids: heartkids.org.nz(link is external)

StarJam: www.starjam.org(link is external)

