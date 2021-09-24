Police Investigate Hamilton Death

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth:

Police were called to a serious assault at a flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Police found a 55-year-old woman in a critical condition.

The victim was rushed to Waikato Hospital and she sadly passed away today.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man, who was known to the victim, on Wednesday night.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody.

A post mortem will be conducted over the weekend.

Further charges in relation to the incident will then be considered.

