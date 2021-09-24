Police Investigate Hamilton Death
Friday, 24 September 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea
McBeth:
Police were called to a serious assault at a
flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday
afternoon.
Upon arrival, Police found a 55-year-old
woman in a critical condition.
The victim was rushed
to Waikato Hospital and she sadly passed away
today.
Police arrested a 57-year-old man, who was
known to the victim, on Wednesday night.
He appeared
in the Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was
remanded in custody.
A post mortem will be conducted
over the weekend.
Further charges in relation to the
incident will then be
considered.
