Tākaka Hill, SH60, Open Now

After a day of activity with crews clearing slips and redirecting water flows, the Tākaka Hill highway linking Nelson to Mohua/Golden Bay reopened this afternoon around 4.15 pm.

The highway will be open 24/7 barring any future emergency works around slips and flooding, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, or planned night works to come in November.

As well as a mid-afternoon escorted convoy past the slip site, crews were able to provide some flexibility for people who had urgent appointments on either side of Tākaka Hill, says Andrew James, System Manager for Waka Kotahi, Top of the South.

“Small groups were able to get through with escorts and we thank everyone for their patience and our crews for doing their best for the public. We know how important this highway is.”

SH60 was closed mid Thursday afternoon after heavy rain and debris flooded the highway.

Having cleared the first slip, a second slip occurred nearby late in the day, keeping the highway closed overnight.

