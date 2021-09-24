Police Appeal For Information Into Kaikohe Incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Area

Investigations Manager, Mid/Far North CIB:

Northland Police have launched an investigation into a violent incident in

Kaikohe on Thursday night.

Police are aware this incident may have been recorded by onlookers and are

seeking their assistance as part of the investigation.

At around 8.18pm, a violent disorder has broken out on Mangakahia Road, near

Guerin Street, in Kaikohe.

A number of people were reported fighting with weapons (not firearms) during

this incident, which lasted for several minutes.

During this short altercation a vehicle has collided with people at the

scene, knocking at least two people to the ground.

One of those knocked over, a teenage boy, has also been stabbed at the scene.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

He has been undergoing surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Police responded to the scene at the time and have been making enquiries.

Our priority has been working with the local community to determine why this

incident occurred and to identify those people responsible.

It is incredibly fortunate that this violent altercation did not result in

further serious injuries or worse, become a homicide investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our

enquiries, or anyone who witnessed last night’s incident.

An online portal has been set up for people to submit photos or video to our

investigation. This can be uploaded at https://kwik.nzpolice.org/ [1]

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 quoting the file number

210923/4363 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

