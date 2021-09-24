Police Appeal For Information Into Kaikohe Incident
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell,
Area
Investigations Manager, Mid/Far North CIB:
Northland Police have launched an investigation
into a violent incident in
Kaikohe on Thursday night.
Police are aware this incident may have been
recorded by onlookers and are
seeking their assistance as part of the investigation.
At around
8.18pm, a violent disorder has broken out on Mangakahia
Road, near
Guerin Street, in Kaikohe.
A
number of people were reported fighting with weapons (not
firearms) during
this incident, which lasted for several minutes.
During this short altercation a
vehicle has collided with people at the
scene, knocking at least two people to the ground.
One of
those knocked over, a teenage boy, has also been stabbed at
the scene.
He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
He has been undergoing surgery and is now in a stable condition.
Police responded to the scene at the time and have been making enquiries.
Our
priority has been working with the local community to
determine why this
incident occurred and to identify those people responsible.
It is incredibly
fortunate that this violent altercation did not result
in
further serious injuries or worse, become a homicide investigation.
Police would like to hear from
anyone with information that may assist
our
enquiries, or anyone who witnessed last night’s incident.
An online portal has been set up
for people to submit photos or video to
our
investigation. This can be uploaded at https://kwik.nzpolice.org/ [1]
Anyone with information is asked to call 105
quoting the file number
210923/4363 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.