Dumpling Day Starts Chinese Language Week In A Delicious Way

Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:50 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is on again, running from Sunday September 26 to October 2. The week will start with Dumpling Day on September 26, where people are encouraged to have some dumplings – with friends and family, if COVID levels allow.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says the theme of this year’s week is food and hospitality, shared values in New Zealand and Chinese cultures.

“It’s great that New Zealand and International Dumpling Days fall within New Zealand Chinese Language Week this year, as sharing good food together is a great way to build community as we eat and talk together.

“COVID is making it hard to get together. For those of us fortunate enough to be able to go out, it would be a good time to support our dumpling bars, and for those at home, dumpling making is a great activity to share with those in our bubbles.”

Those wanting some expert guidance can check out renowned Auckland foodie Connie Clarkson sharing her favourite dumpling recipe and the story behind it on the NZCLW website www.nzclw.com where there are many other resources as well.

People should post and share pictures of themselves enjoying dumplings for Dumpling Day on social media with the hashtags #DumplingDay and #nzclw – Jo Coughlan says they could be in to win great prizes, including dumpling vouchers.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a New Zealand-driven initiative to promote the learning of Chinese and encourage people to take part in fun activities around Chinese language and culture.

Other highlights this year include a poem written by renowned Wellington poet Diana Bridge, and participation by New Zealand reading ambassador Ben Brown as well as Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon, reading the tri-lingual children’s book to Gisborne primary school students.

There are lots of resources online, including a useful phrases brochure and downloadable posters. All the week’s resources are tri-lingual – in Chinese, English, and Te Reo Māori.

This is the sixth year the week has been held, and this year’s theme is food and hospitality.

Jo Coughlan says New Zealand and China have a long-standing trading and diplomatic relationship.

But the relationship between Chinese and New Zealand people, particularly Māori, reaches back much further, with Chinese famiiies settling here and shaping New Zealand history for 150 years, she says.

“Perhaps reflecting that significant part of our society, Chinese is one of the only two foreign languages growing its presence in our school system.

“New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a good opportunity to try out some useful phrases in Chinese and to give the language a go.

“What better way to learn about a culture than through language. While obviously it brings many many benefits – above all it’s a great way to encourage tolerance and understanding.”

Find more from NZ Chinese Language Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
