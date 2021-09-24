Serious Crash - Taita Drive, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Taita Drive

and High Street, Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle collision at 4:43.

One person reportedly has serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as delays are likely.

© Scoop Media

