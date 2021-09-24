Serious Crash - Taita Drive, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Friday, 24 September 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash at the
intersection of Taita Drive
and High Street, Lower
Hutt.
Emergency services were notified of the
single-vehicle collision at 4:43.
One person
reportedly has serious injuries.
The Serious Crash
Unit have been notified.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area as delays are
likely.
