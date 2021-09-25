Update: Operation Daleyza

Police will today complete the examination of the Mt Albert scene connected to the murder of Lena Zhang Harrap.

Lena was located deceased in Mt Albert on Wednesday 22 September.

A 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday in relation to her death and

appeared in Auckland District Court charged with unlawful sexual connection and murder.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on Wednesday 13 October.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe says information from the public is

continuing to assist the investigation team to piece together what occurred.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to give us information,” he says.

“Police are still seeking any sightings of the vehicle, a white 2004

Hyundai station wagon with the registration EGZ962, used by the alleged offender. This vehicle has distinctive brown tape around the left rear window.

“We again extend our condolences to Lena’s family and reiterate their

pleas for privacy at this difficult time.”

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Lena’s death, but if anyone has information relating to this case, or sightings of this vehicle please call 105 and quote the file number 210922/0539.

