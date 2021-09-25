Update: Operation Daleyza
Saturday, 25 September 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police will today complete the examination of the Mt Albert
scene connected to the murder of Lena Zhang Harrap.
Lena
was located deceased in Mt Albert on Wednesday 22
September.
A 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday in
relation to her death and
appeared in Auckland District
Court charged with unlawful sexual connection and
murder.
He was remanded in custody to reappear on
Wednesday 13 October.
Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe
says information from the public is
continuing to assist
the investigation team to piece together what
occurred.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to
give us information,” he says.
“Police are still
seeking any sightings of the vehicle, a white
2004
Hyundai station wagon with the registration EGZ962,
used by the alleged offender. This vehicle has distinctive
brown tape around the left rear window.
“We again extend
our condolences to Lena’s family and reiterate
their
pleas for privacy at this difficult
time.”
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to
Lena’s death, but if anyone has information relating to
this case, or sightings of this vehicle please call 105 and
quote the file number
210922/0539.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>
Covid-19, 24/9: 1,131 Overall Cases, 4,900,000+ Vaccine Doses
9 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 886 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO: