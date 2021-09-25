Nominations Open For 2022 Auckland Local Elections
Saturday, 25 September 2021, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Communities and Residents
Communities and Residents' (C&R) first round of
nominations open today for Whau, and Waitematā and Gulf
council candidates to stand in the 2022 Auckland local
elections.
If you are over the age of 18, a member of
C&R, a New Zealand citizen, and enrolled on the
electoral roll, your nomination is welcome.
C&R is
a centre-right local body political group that has served
Aucklanders for over 80 years. We will ensure Auckland
achieves its potential by unlocking Auckland's transport
gridlock; unmasking Auckland's faceless bureaucracy by
having more local decisions made locally; delivering
value-for-money to ratepayers; and promoting a prosperous
economy. To read our vision for voters, visit www.c-r.org.nz/about
Nominations
close 5pm, Wednesday 13 October, with a selection meeting to
be held end of
October.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>
Covid-19, 24/9: 1,131 Overall Cases, 4,900,000+ Vaccine Doses
9 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 886 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO: