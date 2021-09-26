Update: Serious crash in Hornby

Police can confirm two people have died following a crash in Hornby,

Christchurch.

Police were alerted to the car v ute crash on Halswell Junction Road near the

intersection of Shands Road at around 7:40pm last night.

Of the four occupants in the car, two were located deceased at the scene. The

two other occupants were transported to hospital in a critical and serious

condition.

The two occupants of the ute were transported to hospital with moderate

injuries.

The road was closed while the scene was examined last night but has since

opened.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.



© Scoop Media

