Update: Serious crash in Hornby
Sunday, 26 September 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following a crash in
Hornby,
Christchurch.
Police were alerted to the car v
ute crash on Halswell Junction Road near the
intersection
of Shands Road at around 7:40pm last night.
Of the four
occupants in the car, two were located deceased at the
scene. The
two other occupants were transported to
hospital in a critical and serious
condition.
The two
occupants of the ute were transported to hospital with
moderate
injuries.
The road was closed while the scene
was examined last night but has since
opened.
Enquiries into the cause of the crash are
ongoing.
