Women missing in the Hunua Ranges found
Monday, 27 September 2021, 6:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Area Commander Counties Manukau South, Inspector Joe
Hunter:
The two women missing in the Hunua Ranges have now
been located safe and
well.
Two local men heard the
pair were missing, armed with local knowledge they
went
looking and located the women.
They were found 10
kilometres North-east from the start point of their
tramp.
The two are likely to have walked between twenty
and thirty kilometres
through dense bush over the past 24
hours.
They were flown out by Eagle the Police Helicopter,
both are uninjured.
Police would like to thank the
community for providing information
and
support.
