Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Barnardos Releases The Top Wellbeing Issues Affecting Children And Young People For Mental Health Awareness Week

Monday, 27 September 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Barnados Media Centre

Barnardos 0800 What’s Up child and youth helpline has released their findings on the top three issues affecting children and young people based on 2020 data to help raise awareness about the problems young people are facing.

More than 12,700 callers and chatters reached out to NZ’s dedicated child and youth helpline last year, with the majority of calls linked to more serious mental health issues.

Last year 44% of young people reached out due to psychological and emotional problems, which includes conversations around depression, anxiety, anger, grief, loss, loneliness, deliberate self-harm and suicide. This is up from 21% in 2019.

This significant rise in more serious complex calls and chats is partially a reflection of COVID-19 and it may also reflect the challenge of being able to access mental health support in a timely way.

Last year, What’s Up received 131 calls from young people who were an imminent risk to their safety from themselves or others needing intervention by the police, Oranga Tamariki or mental health services.

The second biggest reason for contacting What’s Up was worries due to relationships, at 30% of all contacts, up from 26% the year before. The main relationship challenge was around family relationships in 2020, as opposed to peer relationships.

The third largest topic is related to issues at school, particularly bullying, with 50% of all calls falling in this category.

Barnardos Chief Executive Mike Munnelly, says resources like 0800 What’s Up are important because they help normalise having a kōrero about mental wellbeing and everyday issues affecting the lives of children.

“The reasons why children and young people call What’s Up underline the importance of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme, ‘ Take Time to Kōrero – Mā Te Kōrero Ka Ora. Services like 0800 What’s Up are free, easily accessible , immediately responsive, and support young people’s ability to deal with their current situation, when they need someone to talk to. They can be confident if they take time to kōrero, they will be heard. Responding to young people’s needs early can also help in preventing development of significant mental health issues in the future.”

The other major trend in 2020 was the significant rise in chats as opposed to calls. 0800 What’s Up launched the chat counselling service in 2014 and since then has received over, 25,000 live chats. Over 7000 chats were received in 2020 alone, up 49% from 2019.

This Mental Health Awareness Week, Barnardos 0800 What’s Up is partnering with MediaWorks to survey children and teens about what they think is the number one thing adults can do when they are feeling down.

Children and teens can call on 0800 942 8787 or chat on whatsup.co.nz and tell us their answer and we’ll share that across MediaWorks radio stations throughout the week.

Barnardos wants to provide our children and teens with an opportunity to voice their needs so parents and caregivers can be there for them, when they need someone to kōrero with.

..................................................................................

  1. 0800 What’s Up took it’s first call in 2001 and has answered 1.6 million calls since it opened. The helpline is a child and youth confidential phone and chat counselling service for children from the ages of 5 to 19 staffed by trained counsellors . The service operates from 12pm onwards Monday to Friday and 3pm onwards on the weekends.
  2. Children and young people are encouraged to call and chat with the trained counsellors about any issue no matter how small or big. 0800 What’s Up’s approach to counselling is to empower children and young people to make their own choices by guiding them through a constructive thought and decision-making process, rather than instructing them on what to do.
  3. Barnardos is the largest Aotearoa national children’s charitable NGO, working every day towards the vision of making a positive difference to children and young people in need. Barnardos provides social support services to the most vulnerable children and whānau in our communities — including those affected by complex, intergenerational challenges such as family harm, neglect, and abuse addiction, mental health issues and the impacts of poverty. Barnardos 0800 What’s Up is one of the ways Barnardos helps children of Aotearoa to grow their emotional literacy and resilience so they are empowered to overcome the challenges that life throws at them.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barnados Media Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>

Covid-19, 24/9: 1,131 Overall Cases, 4,900,000+ Vaccine Doses


9 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 886 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 