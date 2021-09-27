Fatal crash - Henderson

Police spokesperson:

Police were notified of crash involving a vehicle and a truck on Forest Hill

Road, Henderson, about 9.30pm last night.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The passenger was taken

to hospital in a serious condition.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Police have notified next of kin and our sympathies are with the person’s

family at this time.

Part of Forest Hill Road was closed for a time as emergency services cleared

the scene but it has since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the

crash.

