Fatal crash - Henderson
Monday, 27 September 2021, 7:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police spokesperson:
Police were notified of crash
involving a vehicle and a truck on Forest Hill
Road,
Henderson, about 9.30pm last night.
Sadly, the driver of
the vehicle died at the scene. The passenger was taken
to
hospital in a serious condition.
The truck driver
sustained minor injuries.
Police have notified next of kin
and our sympathies are with the person’s
family at this
time.
Part of Forest Hill Road was closed for a time as
emergency services cleared
the scene but it has since
reopened.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the
circumstances surrounding
the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>
Covid-19, 24/9: 1,131 Overall Cases, 4,900,000+ Vaccine Doses
9 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 886 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO: