Free Bus Travel To Vaccine Appointments

From today, Marlborough District Council, with the support of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, is offering free public transport for Marlborough residents and their caregivers or dependents to attend Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

Free travel is a single return trip to a vaccination appointment using the Marlborough Bus on a scheduled service, which includes the Blenheim, Renwick and Picton services.

If you require a caregiver to accompany you to attend a vaccine appointment, they can also travel for free. Or if you have dependents that you need to look after (e.g. young children) they can also travel for free.

Free travel can only be used on the day of your appointment - show the bus driver your appointment confirmation either as a phone text or letter. Staff will check that your appointment is dated for the day of travel.

Face masks and QR code scanning are mandatory when on-board and at bus stops. If you don’t have an appointment but you get vaccinated at a walk-in clinic, your return journey home will be free if you can show proof of vaccination on that day.

Visit https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ or call 0800 28 29 26.

