Free Bus Travel To Vaccine Appointments
Monday, 27 September 2021, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
From today, Marlborough District Council, with the
support of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, is offering free
public transport for Marlborough residents and their
caregivers or dependents to attend Covid-19 vaccine
appointments.
Free travel is a single return trip to a
vaccination appointment using the Marlborough Bus on a
scheduled service, which includes the Blenheim, Renwick and
Picton services.
If you require a caregiver to
accompany you to attend a vaccine appointment, they can also
travel for free. Or if you have dependents that you need to
look after (e.g. young children) they can also travel for
free.
Free travel can only be used on the day of your
appointment - show the bus driver your appointment
confirmation either as a phone text or letter. Staff will
check that your appointment is dated for the day of
travel.
Face masks and QR code scanning are mandatory
when on-board and at bus stops. If you don’t have an
appointment but you get vaccinated at a walk-in clinic, your
return journey home will be free if you can show proof of
vaccination on that day.
Visit https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/
or call 0800 28 29
26.
