Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Proposed Speed Limit Changes Around Tāmaki Makaurau

Monday, 27 September 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Auckland Transport (AT) is asking for feedback on a proposal to change the speed limits of approximately 800 roads around the region.

Most of the proposed changes involve 462 roads near 57 schools around the region and 208 rural roads.

From today, AT will seek feedback on the proposal, which also includes roads in Ōtara Town Centre, residential roads in Manurewa as well as roads, mostly in Ponsonby and Freemans Bay, that have been requested by communities.

AT is legally required to investigate speed limits and, when it finds speed limits are not safe and appropriate, is legally required to make changes.

AT’s Road Safety Engineering Manager, Michael Brown, says the proposed new limits will support travel speeds that are safe and appropriate for the function, design and use of the roads.

“Improving safety around schools is an area of focus for AT as well as central government. These proposed changes will help to make it safer for children walking or cycling to school.

“Research shows there is strong community support for speed limit changes with 78 per cent of people supporting speed reductions around schools,” says Mr Brown.

Mr Brown adds that most of the proposed changes will have little impact on journey times for motorists.

“On 90 per cent of these roads, many drivers are already travelling much slower than the current speed limit due to the conditions. In rural areas, that’s often because the roads are narrow and windy. And in urban areas, it’s due to things like speed humps, congestion and knowing that the current speed limit is not appropriate.

“While most of the changes we propose will simply bring the posted speed limit into line with the speeds people are already travelling, it is important that these changes are made. Speed limits that are set too high can become a target for drivers to aim for, plus they can prevent the police from addressing those travelling at unsafe speeds.”

Mr Brown says some of the proposed changes are on high-risk roads - where there’s a greater chance of deaths or serious injuries occurring.

“In these instances, the proposed changes would create a very slight increase in journey times. For example, on Linwood Road near Karaka where speeds were changed last year, we know that a typical nine-minute journey is around 30 to 50 seconds longer. But the changes will help to reduce the chance of someone getting seriously hurt or killed.”

Between January and August this year, 41 people were killed on Auckland roads.

AT welcomes changes to legislation:

In the near future, the Ministry of Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (as the national regulator) are expected to introduce a new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2021.

Mr Brown says he expects the new legislation will make it faster and easier for AT to implement safe speed limits of 30 km/h around urban schools.

“At the moment, there are roads near schools where there is strong support for safe speed limits, but the current legislation would require us to implement engineering measures (like speed humps) to bring vehicle speeds down before speed limit changes can be considered. Engineering is expensive, disruptive and not practical or appropriate in some locations.

“Engineering measures are effective and we’ll continue to use them where needed, but many of these communities would embrace lower speeds now and the proposed legislative changes will assist us in meeting community needs faster.”

Auckland Transport is seeking public feedback on the proposed speed limit changes until 14 November 2021.

For more information and to provide feedback, please go to Proposed Speed Limit Changes (at.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>

Covid-19, 27/9: 1,160 Overall Cases, 5,000,000+ Vaccine Doses


12 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 948 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 