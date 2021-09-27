Police Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash On Mossburn Fiver Rivers Road

Southern Police are appealing for information from the public following a fatal crash on Mossburn Five Rivers Road yesterday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 5pm on Sunday and involved a silver 2014 Nissan Navara utility vehicle.

The vehicle left the road near the intersection with Ellis Road and sadly one person died at the scene. The second occupant was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The vehicle is believed to have left the Frankton, Queenstown, area at around 3:50pm and was intending to travel to Te Anau.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the silver Nissan Navara prior to the crash to get in touch. Likewise, anyone who was travelling on the road at that time and may have dash cam footage of the utility vehicle is asked to contact Police.

Anyone who has any information can phone Police on 105 and quote file number 210926/2266.

