Police Appeal For Information Following Fatal Crash On Mossburn Fiver Rivers Road
Monday, 27 September 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Southern Police are appealing for information from the
public following a fatal crash on Mossburn Five Rivers Road
yesterday afternoon.
The single-vehicle crash occurred
just before 5pm on Sunday and involved a silver 2014 Nissan
Navara utility vehicle.
The vehicle left the road near
the intersection with Ellis Road and sadly one person died
at the scene. The second occupant was taken to hospital with
moderate injuries.
The vehicle is believed to have
left the Frankton, Queenstown, area at around 3:50pm and was
intending to travel to Te Anau.
Police are asking
anyone who may have seen the silver Nissan Navara prior to
the crash to get in touch. Likewise, anyone who was
travelling on the road at that time and may have dash cam
footage of the utility vehicle is asked to contact
Police.
Anyone who has any information can phone
Police on 105 and quote file number
210926/2266.
