Fatal crash, Okaihau - Northland
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 7:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 September
A person has died following a single-vehicle
crash in Okaihau, Northland this
evening.
The vehicle
struck a tree on Imms Road about 8.25pm.
The driver died
at the scene.
Enquiries are underway to determine the
circumstances of the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop
Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>
Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People
The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>
ALSO: