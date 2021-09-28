Watercare Water Supply Update: 28 September

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme

It's time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy

The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System

An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says

