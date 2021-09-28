Warning To Downstream Water Users Following Truck Rollover – Kaimai Ranges
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
Waikato Regional Council is warning that chemical on
board a truck that crashed on the Kaimai Ranges this morning
might have entered a nearby stream.
It’s understood
the truck rolled on SH29, between Rapurapu Kauri Track and
Kaimai Mamaku Lookout, shortly after 6am today.
The
truck was carrying large containers filled with sodium
hydroxide, with approximately 3000 litres spilling from the
truck, resulting in the closure of the Kaimai
Ranges.
Emergency services are in attendance and a
detour is in place.
The council’s incident response
team is attending the scene to assess the environmental
impact of the incident.
In the meantime, staff have
contacted the nearest five water take consent holders on the
expected path of this spill to advise them. However, there
may be others taking water on the Mahina-A-Rangi Stream down
to the Waiomou Stream.
Until more is known about the
extent of the spill, water users are urged to exercise
caution.
