Warning To Downstream Water Users Following Truck Rollover – Kaimai Ranges

Waikato Regional Council is warning that chemical on board a truck that crashed on the Kaimai Ranges this morning might have entered a nearby stream.

It’s understood the truck rolled on SH29, between Rapurapu Kauri Track and Kaimai Mamaku Lookout, shortly after 6am today.

The truck was carrying large containers filled with sodium hydroxide, with approximately 3000 litres spilling from the truck, resulting in the closure of the Kaimai Ranges.

Emergency services are in attendance and a detour is in place.

The council’s incident response team is attending the scene to assess the environmental impact of the incident.

In the meantime, staff have contacted the nearest five water take consent holders on the expected path of this spill to advise them. However, there may be others taking water on the Mahina-A-Rangi Stream down to the Waiomou Stream.

Until more is known about the extent of the spill, water users are urged to exercise caution.

