Safe School Holiday Fun In Porirua

The October school holidays are just around the corner and across Porirua there’s plenty to do to keep tamariki entertained, at any Covid-19 alert level.

The library’s holiday programme ‘The Great New Zealand Reading Road Trip’ is going to be online, to make sure everyone can take part in it, no matter what alert level we are at.

From Tuesdays to Fridays during the holiday period (5-8 Oct & 12-15 October) we will chat to celebrated youth authors and illustrators as they share more about one of their acclaimed books.

All the sessions will be uploaded to the Porirua Libraries Facebook Children’s Chat group page at 10.30am and will also include a fun activity! We will inspire young listeners to try their hand at a wide range of arts and crafts that relate to the books, from writing their own poetry to creating their family tree.

To view the full holiday programme, just go to the Events section on the Porirua Libraries Facebook page or go to porirualibrary.org.nz/whats-on/school-holiday-programme

Splish splash

Yes, our pools are open! Head out to our Arena and Cannons Creek pools for some splashing fun over the holidays.

The leisure, spa and lap pools are open, but numbers will be limited to make sure we can stick to safe social distancing. Please wear a mask when entering the facilities and stay two metres away from anyone you don’t know.

Around and about

If the weather is good, head to one of our beaches, walking tracks or nature reserves. Have fun with the tamariki and pack a picnic, kick a ball around, check out the rock pools or grab the bikes and hit the cycling tracks.

Porirua also has lots of local businesses offering fun for families with mini-golf, bowling, VR games, indoor play, trampolining, rock climbing, go karts, movies, high wire challenges, and the Police Museum.

Some businesses may be limited by Covid-19 guidelines, so check their websites or phone ahead.

For a full list of what’s on offer in Porirua, visit poriruacity.govt.nz/discover-porirua

