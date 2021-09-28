Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Urges Submissions In Representation Review

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is urging residents to have their say on Council’s proposed new structure, as part of its representation review.

The initial proposal adds two new citywide Maaori ward seats, bringing the total to 14 councillors plus the mayor.

As of last week, there had been only 227 submissions. Of these, 70 are in support of the initial proposal.

“An analysis of the current data tells us that young people, Maaori and other ethnic groups are underrepresented in our responses so far,” said Council’s Governance Manager, Becca Brooke.

“This review is about ensuring fair and effective representation for all Hamiltonians, so we need to hear from those underrepresented groups. Whether you support the initial proposal or not, now is your chance to have your say."

Earlier this year, Council unanimously voted to introduce Maaori wards following consultation with the community. More than four out of five (81%) of the 991 responses received indicated support Council introducing Maaori wards, to achieve better representation.

Now, Council has an initial proposal of how the Council table could be structured with the addition of Maaori wards.

The initial proposal is:

  • six councillors from the East Ward and six councillors from the West Ward elected by those who live on each side of the Waikato River
  • the mayor elected by all voters
  • two new Maaori Ward councillors will be elected citywide by those on the Maaori electoral roll.

In the submissions so far, there are some misconceptions about the proposal and what a representation review involves. Council wants to bust those myths and ensure that Hamiltonians are well informed.

Myth #1: Will adding more councillors will increase the cost to ratepayers?

Adding two new councillors would not increase the cost to ratepayers. The salary pool for councillors is set independently by the Remuneration Authority and is based on the population size index. The pool is then split between councillors.

Myth #2: Do you have to be Maaori to run as a candidate for a Maaori ward seat?

No, you do not have to be Maaori to run as a candidate for a Maaori ward seat. The only requirement to run as a candidate for any elected member position on Council is that you have to be an NZ citizen and enrolled on the parliamentary electoral roll.

Myth #3: Why are there only two Maaori ward seats proposed?

The proposed number of Maaori ward seats represents the Maaori electoral population (MEP) of Hamilton as a proportion of the total population, as is legally required. Currently the MEP is 15.1% of the total population, which means if there are 14 councillors in total, two (or 14.3%) of them must be Maaori seats.

Myth #4: Can I share my opinion on the introduction of Maaori wards?

If you want, but that’s not what we’re consulting on now, so these comments won’t be taken into consideration. We consulted on the introduction of Maaori wards back in April and this has already been decided by Council.

Myth #4: My opinion doesn’t matter.

So far there have been very few responses submitted. Every voice counts, and we want every Hamiltonian to have their say.

Hamiltonians have until 6 October to put forward a submission on Council’s proposal. Council will then hear verbal submissions on 13 October, with a final decision due on 11 November. That decision is then subject to an appeal period.

All information about the proposal and process, and the online submission form can be found at www.yourcityelections.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 