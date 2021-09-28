Serious Crash - SH1, Paekakariki

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash northbound on SH1 near MacKays Crossing.

The crash, between a car and a truck, was reported to Police just after 3pm.

Initial indications are that one person has serious injuries.

While the crash is clear of the road, it is causing traffic congestion.

Motorists should expect delays.

