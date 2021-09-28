Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strong Engagement On Greta Point Connection Consultation

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Consultation for the last section of Tahitai is drawing a strong response as residents provide their views on how the new harbourside connection between Miramar and the city will be linked through from Cobham Drive to Greta Point.

Planning started about five years ago with drop-in sessions at the ASB Sports Centre, a community working group, community consultation, and a 2018 Council decision to develop a seaward-side footpath and two-way bike path on this part of Te Aranui o Pōneke/the Great Harbour Way. People with an interest in this area are now able to help fine-tune the draft design for the Greta Point section, and more than 380 people have already had a say.

Wednesday night (tomorrow) 29 September at 7.30pm is the final online drop-in session before the submissions close on Tuesday 12 October 2021.

“I am very keen that as many people as possible have a chance to share ideas and thoughts on what is a key commuter and recreational route around the bays from the east, and improve the connection to Kilbirnie shops. Recent media have confused details around the timing for the final consultation but the message is, everything is running to plan and I look forward to joining our community Wednesday night as we plan for greater accessibility and a carbon zero future,” says Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

Information and plans are available at transportprojects.org.nz/evansbay and feedback can be provided online.

Wednesday 29 September at 7.30pm.
Zoom link: : https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UuezBODBRrmgxIsGdeLwuw

Anyone needing help to access information, or a form mailed to them, can phone 04 499 4444.

What’s planned

The draft plans include:

  • a continuation of the footpath and separate two-way bike path already being built around the bays
  • two new raised pedestrian crossings in the Greta Point area (near the childcare centres and café), plus raising the existing crossings near Cog Park and Hataitai beach to about footpath height
  • four pairs of bus stops through this section instead of seven to improve bus journey times (almost all potential passengers will still be within a five-minute walk or less from their nearest stop)
  • changes to improve visibility at major driveways
  • improvements to the landscaped area between Greta Point and Cog Park, including a ramp (rather than steps) to the lower level, new paving, seats and timber decking
  • improved lighting in some areas
  • slightly more parking at Greta Point and near Cog Park, and less in some other areas including Hataitai beach, where most parking would be removed on both sides to provide more space for people and wider traffic lanes. Buses and large vehicles are less likely to cross the centre line on bends, improving safety for everyone through this narrow area
  • removing the painted median between NIWA and Cog Park to create more space for people to walk and bike, and so car parking can be retained in this area
  • upgrades of some retaining walls and seawalls south of Hataitai beach
  • a dedicated footpath and two-way bike path through Cog Park.

The significance of Te Haerenga Roa o Te Aro
The name Te Haerenga Roa o Te Aro (long promenade or journey) gifted by Taranaki Whānui for this section of Tahitai acknowledges the journeys of the peoples of Te Aro from their arrival in Aotearoa.

It acknowledges journeys from the Bay of Plenty to Taranaki, from there to Wellington, and from Te Aro Pā (near where Taranaki Street and Manners Street are today) to Evans Bay where the Te Aro Pā Trust now has a kāinga of modern townhouses. Haerenga also means promenade.

