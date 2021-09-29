Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made In Northland Homicide Investigation

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police:

Northland Police have now arrested and charged a 15 year old with murder 
following the death of a man in Ōkaihau on Monday evening.

The victim was found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock of Imms Road at 
around 8.25pm and tragically died at the scene.

Police launched a homicide investigation and the arrest of the 15 year old 
male was made late yesterday afternoon.

The youth is expected to appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court today.

The victim can now be identified as 62 year old Ōkaihau local, Michael John 
Biggins.

Mr Biggin’s was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated 
by his loss. We are working to support them along with Victim Support.

Police will continue to make enquiries in the Ōkaihau area over the next 
week and there are a number of people still to be spoken to.

We continue to appeal for anyone with information they think may assist the 
investigation team to contact Police on 105 quoting Operation Canoe or file 
number: 210928/6273.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.

