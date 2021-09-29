Arrest Made In Northland Homicide Investigation
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland
Police:
Northland Police have now arrested and charged
a 15 year old with murder
following the death of a
man in Ōkaihau on Monday evening.
The victim was
found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock of Imms Road
at
around 8.25pm and tragically died at the
scene.
Police launched a homicide investigation and
the arrest of the 15 year old
male was made late
yesterday afternoon.
The youth is expected to appear
in the Kaikohe Youth Court today.
The victim can now
be identified as 62 year old Ōkaihau local, Michael
John
Biggins.
Mr Biggin’s was a much loved
member of his family and they are devastated
by his
loss. We are working to support them along with Victim
Support.
Police will continue to make enquiries in the
Ōkaihau area over the next
week and there are a
number of people still to be spoken to.
We continue to
appeal for anyone with information they think may assist
the
investigation team to contact Police on 105
quoting Operation Canoe or file
number:
210928/6273.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously on 0800 555
111.
