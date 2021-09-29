Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Employers Encouraged To Bring Vaccination Clinics To Workplaces

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Employers and community leaders in the MidCentral region are encouraged to register their interest to bring a new mobile vaccination unit to their workplaces or community groups.

The pop-up clinics, which have been successfully proven through partnerships with Iwi providers around the rohe and workplace clinics, have proven popular for both large and small employers.

Deborah Davies, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer at MidCentral DHB, said the addition of a van to the vaccination team supported an increase in pop-up vaccination sites.

“In the event of a COVID outbreak, the impact on workplaces can be quite substantial with long absences and the potential for the virus to spread between staff members.

“The vaccine significantly reduces the likelihood of staff catching or spreading the virus, and ensure that if a staff member does get ill, they are less likely to experience serious illness.”

The pop-up workplace clinics can provide both first and second doses of the vaccine to any eligible person over the age of 12.

“We recognise that getting into a central vaccination site or a walk-in clinic isn’t always easy when you have to balance work and family responsibilities.

“Employers can support their staff to access the vaccine by registering their interest for a pop-up clinic where staff can not only get vaccinated, but ask any questions they have about the vaccine itself.”

Workplace or community group vaccination clinics can be held anywhere in the MidCentral region, from Ōtaki to Āpiti, including Tararua.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an important step you can take to protect not only yourself and your whānau from the effects of the virus, but also your staff and workplace. We encourage any business with unvaccinated staff to register their interest.”

If you would like to register your interest for a workplace or community group vaccination clinic, please email covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz with your business name, contact details and approximate number of staff.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 