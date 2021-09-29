Employers Encouraged To Bring Vaccination Clinics To Workplaces

Employers and community leaders in the MidCentral region are encouraged to register their interest to bring a new mobile vaccination unit to their workplaces or community groups.

The pop-up clinics, which have been successfully proven through partnerships with Iwi providers around the rohe and workplace clinics, have proven popular for both large and small employers.

Deborah Davies, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer at MidCentral DHB, said the addition of a van to the vaccination team supported an increase in pop-up vaccination sites.

“In the event of a COVID outbreak, the impact on workplaces can be quite substantial with long absences and the potential for the virus to spread between staff members.

“The vaccine significantly reduces the likelihood of staff catching or spreading the virus, and ensure that if a staff member does get ill, they are less likely to experience serious illness.”

The pop-up workplace clinics can provide both first and second doses of the vaccine to any eligible person over the age of 12.

“We recognise that getting into a central vaccination site or a walk-in clinic isn’t always easy when you have to balance work and family responsibilities.

“Employers can support their staff to access the vaccine by registering their interest for a pop-up clinic where staff can not only get vaccinated, but ask any questions they have about the vaccine itself.”

Workplace or community group vaccination clinics can be held anywhere in the MidCentral region, from Ōtaki to Āpiti, including Tararua.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an important step you can take to protect not only yourself and your whānau from the effects of the virus, but also your staff and workplace. We encourage any business with unvaccinated staff to register their interest.”

If you would like to register your interest for a workplace or community group vaccination clinic, please email covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz with your business name, contact details and approximate number of staff.

