Police Seek To Identify Man In Relation To Regent Theatre Damage
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police are seeking to identify the man
pictured, in relation to damage at the Regent Theatre on
Broadway Avenue.
Police were called to the
theatre at around 1.20am on Saturday 29 May, and discovered
that a toilet area in the building had sustained superficial
damage, likely caused by an accelerant.
Indications
are that the area was damaged at around 12.50am.
The
man pictured was seen walking through Regent Arcade towards
King Street, before walking into the Regent
Theatre.
Police believe he may be able to assist with
our enquiries.
If you are able to help us identify
this man, or you have any other information which may be
relevant to our enquiries, please get in touch via 105 and
quote file number 210529/5028.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
