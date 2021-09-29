Night Work, Stop/Go Traffic Management Two Places In Ashburton, Also Tinwald

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency work is likely to affect drivers in Ashburton from this Sunday night (3 October).

Ground testing will also be underway on SH1 in nearby Tinwald Monday and possibly Tuesday night overnight, with a detour for north-bound traffic.

“The work in Ashburton will run for five nights to the following Thursday night,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

Two sites – at the bridge and at Walnut Ave - will have night crews working with Stop/Go traffic management which may cause short delays for road users. The bridge work starts at 9pm, Walnut Ave work at 7 pm.

Ms Forrester thanked all evening and overnight drivers for their patience while the project teams complete their next stages.

Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge (SH1) – repair to deck after storm damage

Sunday night, 3 October to Thursday night, 7 October.

9pm to 5am

The deck surface will be smoothed and reinstated after pier repairs following the end of May flood.

Full night closure Sunday, 10 October: 10pm to 5am. The detour route will be sign posted, but people need to build in some extra time.

The repair to the damaged pier will be completed by mid-October with scour protection work under the bridge going through to the end of October.

Walnut Ave - roundabouts becoming traffic signal intersections (includes SH1)

Sunday night, 3 October to Thursday night, 7 October.

7pm to 6am

The roundabout islands at the intersections of East and West Streets are being removed and road seal replaced.

More on this project, part of the Government’s NZ Upgrade, here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/walnut-avenue-intersection-improvements/

Tinwald, SH1 Archibald St with Agnes St/Lagmhor Road

Ground testing is happening this Monday night 4 October and possibly also Tuesday 5 October. The noisy work will occur earlier in the night starting at 10 pm. The work will be completed by 8 am the following day.

There will be a detour for north-bound traffic along Melcombe St parallel to the main road but otherwise minimum delays.

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-tinwald/

