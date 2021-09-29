Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau And Upper Hauraki Compliance Update

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, four people have been charged with a 
total of four offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm 
yesterday (28 September 2021).

Of these, two were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one was for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a 
Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, four people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1,142 105-online breach notifications 
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and 
Upper Hauraki.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday September 28, a total of 344,901 vehicles have now 
been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern 
boundaries, with a total of 5769 vehicles having been turned around.

22,256 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday and 245 of those 
vehicles were turned around.

A total of 56 out of 4305 vehicles were turned away at the Northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 189 vehicles out of 17,951 were turned around at 
the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 12,413 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 553 of 
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 47 of 
those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

