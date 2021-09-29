Public Health Update Related To Concerns Regarding Potential COVID-19 Exposure In The Kaitaia Area

We want to provide a public health update related to our community members' concerns regarding potential COVID-19 exposure in the Kaitaia area.

Our Public Health Unit advises that a woman who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Auckland was also in the Kaitaia area earlier this month. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northland.

"After our investigations, the clinical evidence we have suggests the case was not infectious while in Northland, and very likely acquired her infection after returning to Auckland," confirmed Dr Ankush Mittal, Public Health Medicine Specialist, Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland.

"Therefore, at present, the risk to people living in Kaitaia remains very low, and we advise that all activities under Alert Level 2 guidance can continue to operate."

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says Police have carried out a thorough investigation into this woman's movements, which has included reviewing CCTV and ANPR footage.

"We are confident the woman left Northland on 17 September where she crossed legitimately through our Northern Checkpoint and has stayed in Auckland until she was arrested on 23 September and has been the custody of both Police and Corrections since this date."

The Police do not have any evidence to suggest she returned to Northland, and if anyone had information to suggest otherwise, then we ask them to contact the DHB or Police.

Furthermore, wastewater is currently being sampled at least once a week in various sites across Northland. Kaitaia wastewater tested negative on 14, 16 and 21 September.

If you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, call:

Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453

your doctor or nurse, or

your iwi health provider.

A health professional will let you know the next steps and if you should get a test.

COVID-19 testing is available throughout Northland. Go to our website for more information.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/northland-community-testing-centres/

"It's a timely reminder that immunisation, handwashing, staying home when unwell, getting a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms, keeping track of where you have been with the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app or diary/photos, and coughing into your elbow are practices that will help ensure we are protecting ourselves from COVID-19."

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available across Northland. There is no appointment necessary.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/vaccine-programme-information/

If you do want to make an appointment go to https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

© Scoop Media

