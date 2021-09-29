Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Health Update Related To Concerns Regarding Potential COVID-19 Exposure In The Kaitaia Area

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

We want to provide a public health update related to our community members' concerns regarding potential COVID-19 exposure in the Kaitaia area.

Our Public Health Unit advises that a woman who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Auckland was also in the Kaitaia area earlier this month. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northland.

"After our investigations, the clinical evidence we have suggests the case was not infectious while in Northland, and very likely acquired her infection after returning to Auckland," confirmed Dr Ankush Mittal, Public Health Medicine Specialist, Ngā Tai Ora - Public Health Northland.

"Therefore, at present, the risk to people living in Kaitaia remains very low, and we advise that all activities under Alert Level 2 guidance can continue to operate."

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says Police have carried out a thorough investigation into this woman's movements, which has included reviewing CCTV and ANPR footage.

"We are confident the woman left Northland on 17 September where she crossed legitimately through our Northern Checkpoint and has stayed in Auckland until she was arrested on 23 September and has been the custody of both Police and Corrections since this date."

The Police do not have any evidence to suggest she returned to Northland, and if anyone had information to suggest otherwise, then we ask them to contact the DHB or Police.

Furthermore, wastewater is currently being sampled at least once a week in various sites across Northland. Kaitaia wastewater tested negative on 14, 16 and 21 September.

If you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, call:

  • Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453
  • your doctor or nurse, or
  • your iwi health provider.

A health professional will let you know the next steps and if you should get a test.

COVID-19 testing is available throughout Northland. Go to our website for more information.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/northland-community-testing-centres/

"It's a timely reminder that immunisation, handwashing, staying home when unwell, getting a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms, keeping track of where you have been with the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app or diary/photos, and coughing into your elbow are practices that will help ensure we are protecting ourselves from COVID-19."

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available across Northland. There is no appointment necessary.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/vaccine-programme-information/

If you do want to make an appointment go to https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 