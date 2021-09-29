Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Needs To Take Bold Action To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says a report showing that regional greenhouse gas emissions crept up in 2019 reinforces that bold and decisive action is required to combat climate change.

A Statistics New Zealand report released today shows that regional greenhouse gas emissions across the country rose in 2019.

In Hawke’s Bay, emissions rose 1.2 percent, driven by agricultural emissions. These were partially offset by a fall in household emissions – the majority of which are transport emissions.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer says the data underscores the importance of the community coming together and working to reduce emissions.

“Our regional economic and community wellbeing is completely dependent on a stable climate, it’s what we are known for and it’s what we love about living in Hawke’s Bay.”

“But this also means we have everything to lose from more droughts, floods, fires and heatwaves. While we can’t stabilise the world’s climate, we can make our contribution. This makes it even more disappointing to see that emissions rose in 2019. We are long past the time when we needed to see our emissions reducing.

“In order to achieve a sustained, long-term cut in emissions, we need to work together as a community, and take bold action,” says Mr Palmer.

“The regional council has started the journey with initiatives like working with landowners to significantly scale up tree planting on erodible land across the region, and next year will launch an on-demand public transport service, but we know we need to do much more with our community”

The Regional Council will soon appoint a climate change ambassador to bring together other councils and key organisations in the region to form a regional climate action strategy for the region to be carbon neutral by 2050, he says.

“We encourage our community to be a part of this action to help the environment, and to contact us with ideas, feedback and any questions,” he said.

To read the Stats NZ report, go here. Check out the Regional Council’s climate action hub to find what you can do take climate action and reduce emissions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 