NZDF Investigates Alleged Auckland Border Breach
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force
Investigations are currently underway into a report of an
alleged border breach by an Auckland-based Royal New Zealand
Navy junior sailor last weekend.
The junior sailor,
who is fully vaccinated, travelled to attend the funeral of
a close family member. They had not applied for a Ministry
of Health (MOH) travel exemption.
The sailor has been
instructed to isolate in their rural property in the
Hawke’s Bay and get a COVID test.
The RNZN is
investigating the alleged border breach and the surrounding
circumstances. The regional health authority has been
informed.
The Deputy Chief of Navy, Commodore Melissa
Ross, said: “An investigation is currently underway into
how the sailor managed to cross the border without an MoH
exemption or essential travel status. While we acknowledge
this junior sailor has experienced a significant loss and
had wanted to support whanau, like many other New Zealanders
in the same position, they must abide by the border
restrictions in place and play their part in keeping New
Zealand safe”.
As investigations are underway the
NZDF cannot comment
further.
